Upstarts Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune look to break into virgin territory by reaching Nedbank Cup final

Cape Town – Stellenbosch FC and Sekhukhune United have already made history by reaching the Nedbank Cup semi-finals for the first time, but are now looking to break into virgin territory by reaching the final. Stellenbosch will go head-to-head with Sekhukhune in Sunday's Nedbank Cup semi-final clash at the Danie Craven Stadium (6pm). The winner will advance to the final and play the winner of the Kaizer Chiefs — Orlando Pirates semi-final, which will be played tomorrow.

Hosts Stellenbosch will start as favourites after they dumped Nedbank Cup champions Mamelodi Sundowns out of the competition in the quarter-final round.

Sekhukhune reached the Nedbank Cup semi-finals after defeating 2020-21 runners-up Chippa United in the quarter-final round. Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker is pleased to have drawn a home fixture because his side will need the advantage to deal with Sekhukhune's midfield physicality and experience. "It is nice to have a home draw, especially with the way our home fans have been showing up recently," said Barker.

"There’s a lot of physicality and experience in the Sekhukhune midfield and they boast a solid defence as well. "They are a very capable team, and we have to be at our best to beat them and make sure that we get to the final." Sekhukhune head coach Brandon "Brakkies" Truter believes the experience in his side's ranks could tip the scales in their favour.

“That (the experience) is the edge we have at the moment," said Truter. "In terms of the most experience that have been here [playing in semi-finals] and have done it before (at other clubs) at this level,” said Truter.

“That kind of experience is invaluable for us going up against a Stellies side that has youngsters who will be experiencing this for the first time. “Having players like ([Daniel) Cardoso and (Sibusiso) Vilakazi who have been there, won and played at the highest level with big clubs, we will be able to manage the occasion a bit better.” @Herman_Gibbs