Minenhle Mhize.

Kaizer Chiefs are going through trials and tribulations, which is not synonymous with Amakhosi, who are known as the cup kings of South African football. They earned that reputation in the past but the reality is that we can’t live in the past. What counts is now and reality is what is happening to Chiefs.

But their woes are not astonishing. They were bound to happen. Football is evolving and if you want to succeed you need to invest in quality players. I’m not saying Chiefs should try and buy success but if you look at clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool, they have invested in quality players and coaches and are reaping the rewards.

Liverpool are yet to win anything with that gem of a team but they are on to something, while City are enjoying success because they have invested right. They also have a playing structure or philosophy.

Have Chiefs invested in quality players and coaches? Do they have their own playing philosophy? Definitely not. They haven’t invested in quality players and have made bad choices hiring coaches in the last 12 months. And worse, you don’t know what their playing style is.

I know some will argue that they signed Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro but that is not enough. I still feel there are a lot of players in defence who are not Chiefs material. And here I’m talking of the likes of Mario Booysen, Teenage Hadebe, Daniel Akpeyi and Daniel Cardoso.

Eric Mathoho has reached his expiry date and it is the same with Willard Katsande in the middle of the park. George Maluleka is a player with huge potential but he lacks consistency and for that I will say he is average. Ryan Moon is still raw but I don’t think that he is a Chiefs type of player. He will be better off at Bidvest Wits or Highlands Park.

So, can you see how many players that are average at Chiefs? You can’t win titles with these kind of players.

Arthur Zwane has done well in the youth ranks promoting promising players like Siphosakhe Ntiyantiya, Happy Mashiane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Bruce Bvuma.

Chiefs need a massive clear-out if they are serious about challenging Sundowns and ending their trophy drought. As a big club, they should break the bank and acquire quality players, otherwise they will continue to suffer.

They should also fire Ernst Middendorp and get a top quality coach. They must not dilly-dally like they did last season.

Get a good coach, buy him quality players, and you will get the positive results. German Middendorp failed to place the team in the PSL top eight and failed to beat First Division outfit TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final.

I thought he was going to accompany the club’s Football Manager Bobby Motaung to the post-final press conference at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. I expected him to tender his resignation but he went into hiding instead. He wasn’t straight, telling us that he would discuss his future with his club bosses.

Hheyi, there’s nothing to discuss here. Xoshani lomuntu (fire this man), uhluleke moss (he failed dismally).

It is time for Amakhosi to take big decisions and among those is to fire the coach, get rid of average players, and then go on a shopping spree. But they must not sign flops like Vigil Vries, Akpeyi, Edmore Chirambadare, Mitchell Katsvario and Hadebe. They must go for quality.





Daily News

