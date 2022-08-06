Usuthu and Galaxy clash while SuperSport begin Gavin Hunt era against Chippa

Durban — A new look AmaZulu begin their 2022/2023 campaign with a tricky encounter against a hugely improved TS Galaxy outfit looking to avoid making a start similar to last season when the sides meet at the Bidvest Stadium on Sunday at 3pm. CHECK OUT YOUR FAVOURITE PREMIER LEAGUE AND PSL TEAMS’ FOOTBALL FIXTURES

The KwaZulu-Natal side have placed a great deal of expectation on their heads this season following their spending spree in the transfer market, roping in the likes George Maluleka, Gabadinho Mhango, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Dumisani Zuma as they look to make the step up to title contenders. Usuthu coach Brandon Truter, who will manage his first official match since being appointed on a permanent basis, has expressed confidence in his players and revealed that even though they are braced for a strong challenge against the Rockets, they expect to come out on top. “We want to start on a good note and we feel like we have the capability to win every game we play,” he told the club’s media department.

“We’re also wary of the fact that it’s an away game and after what happened last season they have strengthened here and there as well.” Home side Galaxy have nurtured a growing aura of positivity that was triggered by securing the club’s most prized assets in new club captain Given Msimango and head coach Sead Ramovic while also luring the evergreen duo of Sibusiso Vilakazi and Xola Mlambo to the Mpumalanga province. Under Ramovic, The Rockets played some of the most enterprising and entertaining football in the league and were unlucky to not have the requisite results to show, a trend they’ll look to buck this season.

It will be a case of student versus teacher in the later Sunday fixture when Gavin Hunt begins his second stint as SuperSport United mentor with a battle against a Diane Klate-led Chilli Boys in a 5pm clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. The Pretoria club will start a season without the goalkeeping and leadership of Ronwen Williams on their books for the first time in 12 years, a gap Hunt has sought to fill with men he knows well in Ricardo Goss and Thulani Hlatshwayo.

SuperSport sneaked into the top eight last season on goal difference on the final day and will hope Hunt’s return will pioneer another trophy laden era with a wealth of potential on the club’s hands. Klate will manage his first ever DStv Premiership match with the full knowledge of the pressure that sits on the lap of every Chippa coach.

