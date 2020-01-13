DURBAN – Amazulu are set to capture the signature of ex Lamontville Golden Arrows midfielder, Siphelele Magubane.
Magubane recently parted ways with Abafana Bes'thende. The speedy left-footer will pen a three and half year deal with Usuthu if he does pass his medical tests.
A reliable source informed Independent Online that Magubane look set to ink a deal with Usuthu.
"He is already at AmaZulu. That is not a secret. You saw him today (Sunday) with AmaZulu players here at Kings Park Stadium (as AmaZulu suffered a 2-0 defeat at the expense of Supersport United). Magubane will go for his medicals tomorrow (today) and should he pass them, he will sign three and half year deal with AmaZulu, " a source disclosed.
Independent Online indeed spotted Magubane at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium yesterday after the game. He was shaking hands with Usuthu players at the tunnel.