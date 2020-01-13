Usuthu sign Magubane from Arrows









Siphelele Magubane in action for Lamontville Golden Arrows against Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix DURBAN – Amazulu are set to capture the signature of ex Lamontville Golden Arrows midfielder, Siphelele Magubane. Magubane recently parted ways with Abafana Bes'thende. The speedy left-footer will pen a three and half year deal with Usuthu if he does pass his medical tests. A reliable source informed Independent Online that Magubane look set to ink a deal with Usuthu. "He is already at AmaZulu. That is not a secret. You saw him today (Sunday) with AmaZulu players here at Kings Park Stadium (as AmaZulu suffered a 2-0 defeat at the expense of Supersport United). Magubane will go for his medicals tomorrow (today) and should he pass them, he will sign three and half year deal with AmaZulu, " a source disclosed. Independent Online indeed spotted Magubane at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium yesterday after the game. He was shaking hands with Usuthu players at the tunnel.

Magubane struggled for game time under the tutelage of Steve Komphela at Abafana Bes'thende. He rose to prominence when Clinton Larsen was still at the helm at Arrows. After his departure, he struggled to break in to the starting eleven.

His agent, Sizwe Ntshangase confirmed that they are in talks with Usuthu.

"Yes, we are talking to AmaZulu. We are hoping to strike a deal as soon as we agree on the player's personal terms. At this stage, we haven't agreed on anything. The club will make an official announcement as soon as we agree on a deal," Ntshangase stated.

Magubane will compete with Talent Chawapiwa and Sibusiso Magaqa for a starting berth at Usuthu.

Team manager at Usuthu, Qedi Dlamini confirmed that they have secured the services of Magubane.

"Yes, he has signed. All we need to do now is to register him," Dlamini smiled.

The Mercury

