Vaal University players celebrate after beating Golden Arrows in their Nedbank Cup clash at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Saturday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Vaal University of Technology FC, 6-5 winners on penalties, caused the upset of the season by knocking out Lamontville Golden Arrows FC in their Nedbank Cup Round of 32 clash at the Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto, on Saturday afternoon. Vaal University, a fourth-tier side campaign in the Gauteng SAB Regional League whereas Arrows play in the elite Premiership League.

The scores were locked at 2-all after extra time. In the penalty shoot-out, Arrows ran out 6-5 winners to reach the Last 16 round.

GladAfrica Championship side Real Kings ran out 3-2 winners over Passion FC, the Carolina-based ABC Motsepe League outfit, at the Kameelrivier Stadium in KwaNdebele, Mpumalanga.

In another game at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium, Mdantsane, East London, Amavarara defeated the visiting Super Eagles 2-1.