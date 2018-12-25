PIETERMARITZBURG – Rock-bottom Maritzburg United and head coach Fadlu Davids have amicably parted ways, the club confirmed on Monday. IOL Sport reported on Sunday that the former Capetonian Davids had been shown the door, and the club made the official announcement on Monday.

The former Team of Choice striker excelled in his first full campaign as a head coach last season, marking himself down as a bright up-and-coming young Premiership tactician after helping the team to a fourth-placed finish in the league, and also reaching the 2018 Nedbank Cup final.

But this season has been an uphill battle for the 37-year-old Davids, who has seen his side winning only once and scoring just five goals in 14 league appearances, as they go into the Christmas break in 16th and last position.

Davids’ case was not helped by the departure of Lebohang Maboe to Mamelodi Sundowns and Bevan Fransman to Highlands Park, while Siphesihle Ndlovu and Andrea Fileccia have been unable to recapture the sparkling form they showed in the previous campaign.

Contrary to reports in the media over the weekend, Davids was not fired after the 1-0 defeat to Baroka FC on Saturday night, as club management wanted to first arrange a sit-down to hear the coach’s point of view on how the team could climb out of their predicament.

Following that meeting, it was decided that the best solution would be for the two parties to go their separate ways.

“At a meeting at the Maritzburg United club offices on Monday, Chairman Farook Kadodia and head coach Fadluraghman Davids decided to amicably part ways.

“The outgoing coach has wished the club all the best in fighting our way out of the relegation zone,” read a club statement.

“It was an uphill challenge for the coach to meet his performance target, and we have currently opened discussions with a potential replacement to fill this void,” Kadodia said.

“I would like to thank coach Fadlu for his commitment to Maritzburg United, and for taking the club to two top-eight finishes in the league, as well as the Nedbank Cup final.

Maritzburg United can confirm that coach Fadlu Davids has left the club. We would like to thank Davids for his contribution to the club and wish him success in his future endeavors.#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/klNja1mQ5l — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) December 24, 2018

“It’s just unfortunate in football that things do not always work out as planned. We all decided it would be very difficult to turn the current situation around.

“We thank coach Fadlu for engaging with us amicably in this regard, and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Maritzburg join Free State Stars, Chippa United, Black Leopards and Kaizer Chiefs in having sacked their coaches this season.

Former Chippa coaches Eric Tinkler and Dan Malesela could be two possible candidates to take over from Davids.

African News Agency (ANA), Staff Writer