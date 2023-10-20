“We could not really celebrate that victory because of what happened to Bernard. It was a bittersweet night for us,” the Galaxy boss said. “My view is that tackles like that have no place in the game. They have no place in any sport. It was vicious. “It is too early to tell because he’s only going into surgery now but you may think it could spell the end of his career. And no-one would want him to leave the game in this fashion.” Not that there is anyone who deserves to exit that way. But when you have followed Parker’s career, you immediately understand why Sukazi feels that way.

That he is still playing, nearly two decades since he made his professional debut in the colours of Benoni United, is testament to the role model he is. Such longevity in a game that is renowned for spitting anyone on the wrong side of 30 out can only ever be achieved via discipline on and off the field – a rarity among the local game’s professionals. 🟥 ℝ𝔼𝔻 ℂ𝔸ℝ𝔻 🟥



Bongani Zungu got sent off for a nasty challenge on Bernard Parker.



TS Galaxy 2-1 Mamelodi Sundowns





📻 SABC Radio Stations#SABCSportFootball #CarlingKnockout pic.twitter.com/rKZrrhk16H — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) October 18, 2023 Shy to a fault, the man from Reiger Park in the east of Johannesburg would probably have been more at home on the athletics track, where practitioners are much more reserved in character than their football counterparts. And he was a useful runner in his early years and even excelled in swimming. But he chose to pursue the beautiful game for a career and did superbly – representing his country at senior level 73 times and scoring 23 goals in the process.

He is, of course, renowned for his achievements with Kaizer Chiefs, where he played for a little over a decade – winning just about all there is to win. Prior to joining Amakhosi, he had had a fairly successful, albeit somewhat nomadic career in Europe, where his major achievement was definitely winning the Dutch Eredivisie title, as well as the Johan Cruyff Shield with FC Twente. Because he is not an in-yourface striker, Parker never reached the type of ‘celebrity’ status many Chiefs strikers do despite his prolific finishing, which saw him help Amakhosi win many a matches and titles. That he ended up joining TS Galaxy speaks to his humility and Sukazi attests to the man’s positive influence on his team. Here’s to hoping that Parker’s surgery is a successful one, and that Die Hond – as he refers to himself in his recently released biography – returns to grace the PSL fields again.