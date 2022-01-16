Veteran defender Vuyo Mere joins TS Galaxy at 37

Durban — Veteran defender Vuyo Mere is set to remain in the DSTV Premiership after having signed for TS Galaxy. The 37-year-old recently parted ways with Swallows FC following a two-year spell with the Dube Birds in which he helped them back to the top-flight.

The manner of Mere’s exit from Swallows is controversial with speculation suggesting that it was a disciplinary related situation. With Galaxy last in the Premiership, they will be hoping that Mere can use his experience to help them avoid relegation this season. “I’ve had my fair share of downs in my life. I have been given a second chance and I can’t let my people down. The longer I stay focused, the better because there are people who are depending on me,” said the former Bafana Bafana defender.

“I am very delighted to be here. As everyone knows, I was with Swallows and I just joined the team now. Galaxy are looking to finish in a better position. I have aligned my goals with the team’s goals. They want to do better and set the standard as they did before,” added Mere. Mere became Galaxy’s third signing of the current transfer window after they also acquired Lifa Hlongwane and Shane Roberts. The Rockets face a difficult task to preserve their top-flight status but Mere believes that the club has improved since it recruited Sead Ramovic as head coach in October. “The team have shown improvement under the new technical team. I am looking forward to adding my experience. We have 13 league games to go which will all be like cup finals. If we can get seven wins, we will survive. We have to give our maximum effort in all the games,” said Mere.

Having started his professional career 21-years-ago, Mere is one of the most experienced players in the top-light. The Bloemfontein-born player has donned the jersey of Hellenic, Mamelodi Sundowns, Swallows, Platinum Stars and Bidvest Wits in his long career. Galaxy begin the second half of their season with a tricky away game against AmaZulu at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Tuesday,15 February. @eshlinv