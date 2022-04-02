Victor Letsoalo scores twice as MaMkhize’s high-flying Royal AM rout TS Galaxy

Durban — Royal AM’s quest to qualify for next season’s CAF Champions League gained momentum as they secured a deserved 4-1 win over TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium. The Durban based club’s win was inspired by in-form striker Victor Letsoalo who notched a brace. Letsoalo notched his first after 25 minutes after having met a cross from Zukile Mkhize. He would go on to double his lead and get his second of the game just six minutes later with a calm finish.

Story continues below Advertisment

Galaxy’s one bright spark Augustine Kwem pulled back one for his side on the stroke of half-time as he converted from the spot. It was the Nigerian who also won the spot-kick for his side after he was fouled by Lesego Manganyi. Veteran Royal AM attacker Ndumiso Mabena proved that he still has it in the 63rd minute with a goal directly from a free-kick that gave Galaxy keeper Melusi Buthelezi no chance of saving. Menzi Ndwandwe came close to scoring for Galaxy in the 75th minute after being set through on goal by Sphiwe Mahlangu but his effort sailed wide.

Mfundo Thikazi completed the rout in second half stoppage time by scoring a fourth for Royal AM. The win is yet another tonic for John Maduka’s side after Maduka and striker Mxolisi Macuphu were also crowned coach and player of the month by the PSL earlier this week. Royal AM will next be in action on Wednesday as they host Marumo Gallants at the Chatsworth Stadium. Meanwhile, struggling TS Galaxy will next play against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Story continues below Advertisment