Victor Letsoalo strikes again as Royal AM pick up three points against Sekhukhune United

Durban — Royal AM grabbed their first ever victory over Sekhukhune United as Victor Letsoalo scored the only goal of the match in a 1-0 victory at the Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday evening. Thwihli Thwahla’s leading marksman, Letsoalo notched up his tenth goal of the season with a well placed finish in the 47th minute.

A horrendous attempt at a clearance by Sekhukhune’s defence presented Tebogo Potshane with an opportunity inside the box, after composing himself he found an idle Letsoalo who fired a snapshot into the bottom corner and gave his team the advantage One of the league’s most toxic rivalries took centre stage in pitch perfect weather conditions in Durban. Seventh placed Thwihli Thwahla entertained the visit of Sekhukhune, who began the match a point behind the home team, in an encounter that promised fireworks having been brewed down in the GladAfrica Championship.

Headline signing, Ricardo Nascimento made his debut for his new team as Coach John Maduka made two changes to the team that beat Cape Town City just three days ago. Willard Katsande was recalled to add some bite and steel into Babina Noko’s ranks as Coach MacDonald Makhubedo looked to complete the double over Royal AM. Sekhukhune started the game the brightest, just an inch ahead of the home side on the first and second ball in the opening quater of an hour.

However, Royal AM should’ve taken the lead against the run of play the 16th minute. Mxolisi Macuphu did well to hold up play in the Sekhukhune box and laid off the ball to an oncoming Kabelo Mahlasela , the midfield dynamo spurned the chance as he took as bad touch with just the keeper to beat, allowed the away side back and they subsequently cleared away. Yusuf Maart and Sekhukhune were awarded the chance of the half in the 36th minute with a free kick on the edge of the penalty area, but former Orlando Pirates junior was wasteful and blasted the ball onto the wall of bodies in front of him.

The home side came out of the blocks the quickest in the second and carved out two great chances, one they subsequently turned into a goal. Sekhukhune regained control of the match after going down. Maart and Katsande really stamping their authority on the likes of young Siphesihle Msomi , who was making his starting debut in the midfield of Royal AM. Babina Noko piled on the pressure with a numerous successive corners and more bodies thrown into the opposition box but the Royal AM rearguard was able to withstand the attacks and see out a gruelling match and move up to third place on the DStv premiership log.