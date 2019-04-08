“We have to keep on grinding – if we get a chance, just grind,” said Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

After a long and arduous Premiership campaign, the end is near, and Orlando Pirates can see the pot of gold. Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s men were perhaps somewhat fortunate to come away with a 1-0 win over Wits in their big Joburg duel at Milpark on Saturday.

Keegan Ritchie’s unlucky headed own goal in stoppage time handed the Buccaneers all three points, which took them to the top of the log on goal difference from Mamelodi Sundowns, who are also on 44 points and have a game in hand.

While Masanadawana are probably still favourites to clinch the title, all that Pirates can do is win their last five matches, starting with Black Leopards at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm kickoff).

“It was a difficult game. Bidvest Wits are playing very well. And I think with us, we are really playing well, and the way we trained over the week was exactly what we did today, and it helped us,” said Jele, who was chosen as the Man of the Match.

“It was important for us to get the three points. There was a lot of effort, even after we started on the wrong foot. We had to pick up our socks and fight.

“We have to keep on grinding – if we get a chance, just grind. We managed to get the maximum points in this match, and for us, I am very proud of the boys and the way they played.”

After Leopards, Pirates host Free State States (13 April), travel to KZN to face Maritzburg United (24 April) and then Cape Town City away (4 May), before finishing off against Polokwane City at Orlando (11 May).





