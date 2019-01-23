Nhlanhla Vilakazi says Stars had a clear goal. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Nhlanhla Vilakazi won the Nedbank Cup with Free State Stars last season against all odds and he believes that he can do it again with AmaZulu this season. No one will have predicted Free State Stars triumph in the Nedbank Cup last season but they pulled off a huge surprise beating Maritzburg United in the final at Cape Town City to finish their fairytale run in the competition.

Usuthu haven’t tasted success since 1992 when they lifted the Coca-Cola Cup. Their last final appearance was back in 2010 against Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium.

Usuthu will open their account in the Nedbank Cup with a home tie on Friday at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi at 8pm when they lock horns against Highlands Park.

“Football is football. We are adamant that the football gods will be with us this season and we will be able to capture the Nedbank Cup,” Vilakazi said.

The Nedbank Cup winners get a prestigious opportunity to compete in the Caf Confederation Cup. Vilakazi explained how he won the Nedbank Cup with Free State Stars.

“We had a clear goal. We told ourselves that we wanted to end the season with something. We all committed to that particular goal. We worked hard for each and that paid dividends at the end.

“It wasn’t easy. No one gave us a chance but we kept on believing. What won us that Cup it is the fact that we worked together as a team,” he added.

Nhlanhla Vilakazi of AmaZulu FC during the game against Bloemfontein Celtic at King Zwelithini Stadium in December. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Usuthu have yet to taste victory in 2019. They were beaten by Kaizer Chiefs in their last encounter at home.

Usuthu also lost their open fixture against Polokwane City away from home in the league. They also shared the spoils with Highlands Park at home in the league.

“The mood is okay in the camp. We haven’t won a game this year. But on Friday we will be going out to win our first game.

“That will be a very strong motivational factor going in to our game against Highlands.” Vilakazi explained.





The Mercury

