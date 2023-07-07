Vincent Pule and Richard Ofori among five players with contract renewals at Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates Football Club continued their revamp of the squad ahead the 2023/2024 season as they elected to extend the contracts of five players including Vincent Pule and Richard Ofori. The Buccaneers have not rested in the transfer market, having already welcomed five new players into their camp.

However, it appears head coach Jose Riveiro was determined to keep hold of some of his experienced soldiers as the club prepared to return to the CAF champions league one of them being the irrepressible Pule. “Vincent Pule has signed a new contract extension with the club, penning a deal that will see the 31-year-old remain at the club until 2025 (2026 should the club exercise its option),” the club said in a statement.

The Sea Robbers also made a decision on Ghanaian international Ofori, whose contract had expired at the end of last month, extending by one year with an option to further extend if necessary. Ofori will tussle it out for a place in what now looks like a stacked goalkeeping department with Sipho Chaine, new arrival Melusi Buthelezi and Siyabonga Mpontshane.

Mpontshane, Thabang Monare and Ben Motshwari were also retained by the Soweto giants and were handed one-year contracts. The club also offered updates on the several players they will be loaning out in the 2023/2024 season. “Boitumelo Radiopane returns to Cape Town Spurs on a season-long loan. Bongani Sam and Tshegofatso Mabasa, currently in discussions with Swallows FC to finalise moves to the Dube Birds,” the club revealed.

“Meanwhile, Azola Matrose and Thabiso Sesane are currently in camp with the squad in Rustenburg where they are being assessed by the coach and his technical team.” @ScribeSmiso