POLOKWANE – In a game of limited scoring opportunities, visiting Maritzburg United ran out slender 1-0 winners over Polokwane City in a PSL Absa Premiership match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, on Sunday afternoon.
Maritzburg relied mainly on a short passing game to take play into the opposition half but they often lost their way around the fringes of the penalty area.
When striking opportunities beckoned, they seemed far too casual in the striking zone and the Polokwane goals were never really threatened.
The halftime match statistics showed that Maritzburg failed to land a single shot on target.
At the outset, Polokwane battled to pick up cohesion but kept their challenge alive with individual sorties into the Maritzburg half. However, often wayward passing in the final third put paid to possible scoring chances.