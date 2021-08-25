’Visiting teams must fear Kaizer Chiefs at home’, says Bruce Bvuma

CAPE TOWN - GOALKEEPER Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer Chiefs’ CAF Champions League hero, upped the ante by calling on his teammates to turn FNB Stadium into a slaughterhouse ahead of today’s clash against Baroka FC. Chiefs will be at home for the first time this Premiership season, and Bvuma, the chosen goalmouth custodian for the match, wants opposition teams to come to grief at FNB Stadium.

“We need to dominate home games and make FNB Stadium like a slaughterhouse for visiting teams. They must be scared to come and play there,” Bvuma said. ALSO READ: Back to the drawing board for Stuart Baxter ahead of Kaizer Chiefs’ clash with Baroka “We will welcome them but will show them that this is our home ground. It should be a lesson to visiting teams that it will not be easy to get a win against us at FNB.

“It is important that when we play Baroka, we mean business.” Baroka were impressive in their league opener against Marumo Gallants, winning 2-0. It was the most emphatic victory in the eight games played over the weekend and took Baroka to the top of the standings. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs held to goalless draw despite dominating TS Galaxy

Bvuma said the team watched the game and are hopeful that they can pick up maximum points against the visitors. “We watched them once this season, and that was in the opening game, which they won,” said Bvuma. “It was a good result for them. I recall last season we collected two points from them. This time, we would like to take maximum points from them. We know it will not be easy, but that is our target.”

Bvuma will be buoyed going into the match as he is one of five Chiefs players who have been called up to represent Bafana Bafana in their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers. He felt that Amakhosi are ready to make the step up and build on the weekend’s performance against TS Galaxy. “Everyone is looking sharp at training and ready for the game on Wednesday. We are looking forward to the new season and make sure we create our new memories,” Bvuma said.

“We missed maximum points from the opening match, but let them (fans) keep supporting us. They will not be disappointed. We will give them a win.” Stalwart midfielder Bernard Parker, who was this week named as club vice-captain for the season by coach Stuart Baxter, is on the verge of a career milestone.