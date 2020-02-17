Yet in the midst of the struggles, coach Jozef Vukusic remains steadfast in his belief that no-one is better suited to steer the club to safety than him.
Of course he hates the fact that they have registered just one victory in eight league matches so far in 2020 while suffering six defeats and drawing the other.
Many a coach would do the “honourable thing” and throw in the towel at what appears to be a lost cause. Not the Serb.
“If I came to that point then it is Okay, but I’m far away from that (stepping down). It is a challenge, a big challenge (we are facing),” he said following yet another defeat this weekend.