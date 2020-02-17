Vukusic isn't leaving struggling AmaZulu









Amazulu are at the bottom of the Absa Premiership table and time appears to be running out for Usuthu to pull themselves out of the relegation quagmire. Photo: BackpagePix Amazulu are at the bottom of the Absa Premiership table and time appears to be running out for Usuthu to pull themselves out of the relegation quagmire. Yet in the midst of the struggles, coach Jozef Vukusic remains steadfast in his belief that no-one is better suited to steer the club to safety than him. Of course he hates the fact that they have registered just one victory in eight league matches so far in 2020 while suffering six defeats and drawing the other. Many a coach would do the “honourable thing” and throw in the towel at what appears to be a lost cause. Not the Serb. “If I came to that point then it is Okay, but I’m far away from that (stepping down). It is a challenge, a big challenge (we are facing),” he said following yet another defeat this weekend.

“When you follow from outside, it is different. I’m in this process with my team. I have no doubt that I’m still the right man. I’m very honest and I say it as it is.

“When I came here, the team was on two points. What do you think? Must we go for the title? It is difficult but we’ve done a lot of work,” Vukusic explained after a 2-1 loss to Golden Arrows in Durban.

Knox Mutizwa scored a brace - the winner in the 90th minute - to steer Abafana Bes’thende closer to safety while Siyethemba Sithebe scored for Usuthu.

“My team is fighting. It’s not like they are playing like a team that doesn’t have character. We need to build from that.

“Sometimes it doesn’t come out like you are expecting. Today’s game was all about small details. We conceded the first goal as the result of pressure. We were better in the second half. We improved,” Vukusic reasoned.

Usuthu are last in the 16-team table with 20 points from 22 games. They have to beat Chippa United away from home in their next encounter to ease some of the pressure they are under.

“I’m fit and strong. I’m a fighter. We knew from the first day that we will fight until the end,” Vukusic said.

“I have to bring my experience. The players must continue to work hard. We need to focus on the next game. We have to take it one game at a time. The next game is in two weeks. I can only focus on that, nothing more.”

The reality, though, is that the spectre of relegation looms large and Vukusic needs to get AmaZulu chalking up victories sooner rather than later.





The Star