The two sides will battle it out for maximum points in what promises to be mouthwatering encounter.
Usuthu are yet to taste victory in the new season. They have suffered five defeats in seven outings.
New AmaZulu coach Jozef Vukusic can’t wait for the next Fifa week as he tries to instill his own philosophy at Usuthu.
“I’m happy that there is a Fifa break after our game against Cape Town City. We have three weeks to prepare for our next game. We really need to work on some issues,” Vukusic explained.