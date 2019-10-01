Vukusic looks to Fifa week as he tries to instill his own philosophy at Usuthu









Jozef Vukusic is waiting to make his imprint on Amazulu. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Amazulu will be out to open their account at home when they entertain Cape Town City tonight (7.30 kick-off) at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu. The two sides will battle it out for maximum points in what promises to be mouthwatering encounter. Usuthu are yet to taste victory in the new season. They have suffered five defeats in seven outings. New AmaZulu coach Jozef Vukusic can’t wait for the next Fifa week as he tries to instill his own philosophy at Usuthu. “I’m happy that there is a Fifa break after our game against Cape Town City. We have three weeks to prepare for our next game. We really need to work on some issues,” Vukusic explained.

The Slovakian has endured turbulent times in his tenure at Usuthu. His team succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs last Tuesday at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.

Vukusic’s men were also well beaten again this past weekend against Supersport United on the road.

“This was the second game. I’ve identified areas where I have to improve. We have to work on defence, offence, mental and character. We have to find the right players.

“We can’t play nice and not win games. We are aware of the situation. The potential is there,” Vukusic explained.

Usuthu were a dominant force at home last season. Only two teams managed to walk away with maximum points against Usuthu last season at home.

But they haven’t shown that kind of form in the new season.

AmaZulu have suffered defeats against Bidvest Wits and Chiefs in their own territory, while they shared the spoils with Orlando Pirates in a 0-0 stalemate.

Tonight they will be out to open their account and start to climb up the PSL standings.

AmaZulu are in the relegation zone and are in desperate need of points.

Meanwhile, Highlands Park sent a clear reminder that they are a team to watch this season when they beat second-placed Polokwane City 2-0 at the Makhulong Stadium on Sunday. The result lifted Highlands into fifth position.

Polokwane got the game off to a quick start but in the 23rd minute, Highlands’ pressure finally paid off as they took a 1-0 lead with a goal by Mothobi Mvala.

Highlands had the last laugh as they closed out the game when Shalulile fired an unstoppable shot into the net in the 90th minute.





