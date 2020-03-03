Vukusic placed on special leave, assistants to take over at AmaZulu

DURBAN – AmaZulu have placed the embattled, Jozef Vukusic on a special leave. His assistant coach, Ayanda Dlamini and Moeneeb Joseph will take over the reins in the next match against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at FNB Stadium at 8.15pm. Independent Media has been reliable informed by a close source that Vukusic won't be available for the next game. “The coach has not been fired but he has been put on a special leave. Ayanda Dlamini alongside Moeneeb Josephs will take over the reins until further notice. The decision was taken this afternoon in a meeting with the coach and management,“ a source said. Usuthu are hovering at the foot of the table with 20 points after 23 games. They have just registered one victory in the new year under the tutelage of the beleaguered, Vukusic.

Moeneeb Josephs (pic) and Ayanda Dlamini will take over at AmaZulu. Photo: www.amazulufc.net

The Slovakia took over the coaching reins last year from Calvin Johnson when Usuthu were on two points. He has suffered seven defeats in the new year.

An attempt to get hold of the club's Team Manager, Qedi Dlamini proved futile as his phone rang unanswered.

Usuthu succumbed to a 1-0 defeat this past weekend against Chippa United in an Absa Premiership showdown.

It remains to be seen whether, Dlamini and Joseph will be able to steer Usuthu to safety.

Dlamini recently replaced the departed, Mabhuti Khenyeza at the club. He resigned at the club and joined TS Galaxy as the new head coach.

EX AmaZulu striker was coaching the MultChoice Diski Challenge side of Usuthu before he was elevated in to the first team.

IOL Sport

