Vukusic's future looks bleak with struggling AmaZulu

AmaZulu coach Josef Vukusic is on thin ice and could well be jobless soon. With Usuthu rock bottom of the 16-team ABSA Premiership, Independent Media has been reliably informed that just about everyone at the club wants the Serbian coach gone. But it is up to chief executive officer Lunga Sokhela to pull the trigger. “Most people at the club are not happy with Vukusic. They feel that he is failing the club. I would be very surprised if they allowed him to continue,” said a source close to AmaZulu. Such is the lack of confidence in Vukuzic apparently that there is even a feeling that their former MultiChoice Diski Challenge coach would be best suited to lead the senior side. “I don’t see us winning against (Kaizer) Chiefs (in their next game) with this guy. Even Ayanda Dlamini can do a better job.

“Vukuzic has only won one game in the new year and his tactics have been poor. How can you change and play three defenders who are slow at the back away from home? At this stage of the season you can’t be changing systems. I think the club made a mistake by hiring this guy. He is going to relegate us,” the source lamented.

Team Manager Qedi Dlamini has, however, refuted this view.

“The coach is still with the team and the club still has faith in him to change our fortunes.

“I’m positive that we’ll come out of this situation. We can’t just blame one person for the situation of the team.

This is not the right time to point fingers. If you look at the statistics against Chippa United, they will tell you that we didn’t play bad,” Dlamini said in reference to their loss to the Chilli Boys.

Usuthu have suffered seven defeats, registered one victory and a draw across all competitions since the beginning of the year.

“Lunga has to make the big decision. It is clearly not working out with Vukusic.

“The decision needs to be made now or else this team will go down. Yes, I understand that there aren’t many options available at the moment because most coaches are under contracts in their teams. But something has to be done “

One of the major problems for Usuthu this season has been their inability to score enough goals - 13 in 23 matches. Bongi Ntuli has scored 11 of those.

Only Baroka FC have scored fewer goals than Usuthu (12) in the league this season. Dlamini denied that the coach’s position is under threat.

Usuthu will face Chiefs, Baroka FC, Bidvest Wits, Bloemfontein Celtic, Stellenbosch FC, Black Leopards and Highlands Park in their last seven games of the season.

The Mercury