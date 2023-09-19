Jose’ Riveiro is a practical coach – the sort who is not only swerved by results, but the overall performance of his team. Riveiro has brought a breath of fresh air to Orlando Pirates since taking over the reins last season, with his team having won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup knockout titles, and finishing second in the Premiership.

Given the instant impact their Spanish coach has made, the Buccaneers are expected to continue with the momentum, including knocking multiple league champions Mamelodi Sundowns off their perch. Pirates will clash with Sundowns in their first league match of the season at Orlando Stadium tomorrow night, with the two team having had contrasting starts to the season. Sundowns are already leading the pack with 18 points, thanks to six wins in as many matches, while Pirates have had a lukewarm start to the campaign, having amassed seven points in four matches.

But while Riveiro knows the importance of getting back to winning ways against Sundowns, after losing 1-0 to Jwaneng Galaxy in the first leg of the Caf Champions League group-stage qualifiers on Sunday, he is not all about the results. “We cannot control the result because it’s football. But our intentions are always to win, and in our way,” Riveiro told the media at their Rand Stadium base yesterday. “That’s what makes us more satisfied and optimistic about the future. Personally, I try to separate myself from the results because sometimes they are lies.

“Even when you win, sometimes (the result) is a lie. I try to analyse what’s happening, because that is the only way that we can improve.” Sure, Riveiro is spot-on for wanting to see winning and impressive football, but there has already been some collective and individual eye-catching performances from the team this season. Patrick Maswanganyi has fitted like a glove since joining the team, and Zakhele Lepasa is on form after scoring nine goals in all competitions.

Collectively, Pirates are making sure they defend their MTN8 title in style. They beat Sekhukhune United 5-0 in the quarter-finals, and have an advantage going into the second leg of their semi-final against Stellenbosch FC at home on Sunday, having won 2-1 away. But having won once, drawn once and lost twice against

Sundowns last season, Pirates want to blend both their winning touch and impressive performance against the Tshwane outfit in their first meeting of the season. “We have an opportunity to do it against an exceptional team, and that’s an extra motivation for us,” Riveiro explained. “In the game we played in

Loftus, we had our chances, but they deserved the victory. However, in any other game, we managed to play at a good level. “And that’s what we want on Wednesday. Our obsession is to always perform close to our best level, because we know when we are there, it won’t be easy for the opponent to get any points.” But while Pirates’ main domestic target is to topple Sundowns for the league title, they know that the result they’ll get tomorrow night won’t determine where they’ll finish in May.

“I think it’s early to say if we win, we are still in the (title) race, or if we draw, we are not in the race anymore,” said Riveiro, before stressing that they can’t leave anything up to chance. “It’s an important game and it’s three points. We shouldn’t drop any points, especially at home. “We want to get back to winning ways tomorrow, especially after not getting the result we wanted in Botswana.”