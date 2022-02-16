Wandisile Letlabika rescues Swallows with last minute equaliser against Stellenbosch

Durban — Swallows FC boosted their chances of avoiding relegation this season with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium in the Western Cape on Tuesday night. Stellies took the lead inside the first ten minutes. The Western Cape based side’s captain Zitha Macheke lead from the front, heading home in the tenth minute following a chipped cross from new-teammate Juan Carlos Ortiz who joined the club last month.

Despite being behind, Swallows showed fortitude, pushing for an equaliser and that eventually came in literally the last minute of the game as Wandisile Letlabika levelled with a composed header following a corner. The chipped cross from the Venezuelan is one that any golfer would have been proud of. The goal was Macheke’s first for Stellies. Stellies keeper Sage Stephens was in good form. He first made an alert save in the tenth minute to deny Swallows’ Keletso Makgalwa.

There were not many chances for either side as they seemed to be having trouble due to the characteristically windy conditions in Stellenbosch. Stellies had a good opportunity to double the lead in the 75th minute as Yagan Sasman committed a defensive mishap and was dispossessed by Sibusiso Mthethwa. The ball then landed in the path of Ortiz who wasted the chance. While the South American showed some strong touches in the first half, he also appeared to be struggling to adapt to the South African pace of the match in the second half.

Stellies were forced to make an injury change just after the half hour mark as Solomon Letsoenyo picked up a knee injury. He was replaced by veteran Marc Van Heerden. The game was a scrappy one with an excess of 30 fouls being committed by the two teams combined. Sensing that Stellies have a tendency to concede goals in the latter phases of games, Dube Birds coach Dylan Kerr opted to push the majority of his players up front for the last minutes of the game. It paid dividends once the equalizer came.

Steve Barker’s side responded to Swallows changing tactics by pushing their players into more defensive roles, even playing striker Judas Moseamedi as a defender for the final minutes of the game. Swallows will next be in action on Saturday as they host TS Galaxy at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto. Stellies have a small break as they will only be in action in two weeks time against AmaZulu at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban.