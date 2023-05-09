Wasteful Stellenbosch spurn chance to reach maiden cup final

Cape Town - Despite a glut of first-half scoring chances, Stellenbosch were unable to defeat the visiting Sekhukhune United in a closely contested Nedbank Cup semi-final clash at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday. Coach Steve Barker said it would have been a major achievement if Stellenbosch had won the match and reached the final.

"It's never nice not to win. It was also very disappointing not to reach the final which would have been a massive achievement for the club, and the community," said Barker, a nephew of the legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive 'The Dog' Barker. "it was always going to be a tight affair against Sekhukhune knowing the results of the matches between us in the past.

"You can see on the log table the two teams are very close to one another. "I thought we started the game very well, especially in the first half. It was our opportunity to get something out of the game.

'Sekhukhune is the type of team that defends well in numbers. They don't leave much space behind when you make a breakthrough. They are defensively experienced. "We made mistakes, be it not clearing the aerial balls (into our penalty area) or losing the ball in midfield." Barker said several players who played in the semi-final were younger than 23 years and this game would have been a great learning experience. It could stand the club in good stead in years to come.

"This crop of players can take us to greater heights next season. They can take us even further than we have gone in this (Nedbank Cup) competition." Stellenbosch returns to local action on Saturday when they play relegation-doomed Maritzburg Utd in a DStv Premiership match at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg. At this stage, Stellenbosch are sixth on the standings, and one win from their remaining two games should secure them a season-ending Top 8 berth.