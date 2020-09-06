WATCH: 10th title win is an emotional one, says Pitso

CAPE TOWN - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was in a reflective mood after his teams 10th title win on Saturday.

Masandwana managed to the 13 point gap to ensure they retained the title for a third season and write their name in the history books at the expense of Kaizer Chiefs.

Amakhosi looked to finally break their title drought but weren’t able to get over the final hurdle when they played to a 1-1 draw against Baroka FC which saw their rivals snatch the trophy away on the final day thanks to a Lebohang Maboe hat-trick.

Speaking to SuperSport in post-match interview the Sundowns coach said this title win didn’t come easy.

“It was difficult because we never had a chance, we only had one and a half hours when Chiefs lost to Wits, that was the only sniff we had.”