WATCH: 5 moments of the footballing weekend ...

Durban - IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi picks his five best footballing moments of the weekend.

Story continues below Advertisment

1 Mamelodi Sundowns dominance unwavering Mamelodi Sundowns continued their dominance over their continental opponents when they put in a sensational performance to dispatch Al Hilal of Sudan 4-2 and confirm their qualification as group winners in the CAF Champions League.

Thapelo Morena again was the shining light in a productive campaign, grabbing an impressive brace as the Brazilians romped to victory at the Al Hilal stadium. Following their MTN8 cup triumph early on in the season, Masandawana are now in line for an unprecedented 'quadruple' with their participation in the Nedbank Cup still confirmed and their lead at the top of DStv Premiership still comfortable.

Story continues below Advertisment

2 AmaZulu learn the hard way CAF Champions League newbies AmaZulu crumbled to two consecutive defeats against Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca, with the latest defeat coming on Friday night.

Story continues below Advertisment

The KwaZulu-Natal based side had high hopes for their maiden campaign after finishing second on the DStv premiership log, but reality soon set in as cracks in their squad depth and quality came appeared Coach Benni McCarthy's men have no way of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the competition with a game left to play, but they can take this campaign as one of great tutoring.

Story continues below Advertisment

3 Golden Arrows Shock league chasing Kaizer Chiefs It was a roller-coaster week for the Kaizer Chiefs as their league aspirations were given a lifeline in their unlikely pursuit of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Amakhosi were handed the opportunity to replay the two matches that had remained in limbo since December following a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp. With the potential of closing the gap on Sundowns to four points on the line, Chiefs took a big blow as they were shocked by a resilient Golden Arrows 1-0 at the FNB Stadium. The Naturena-based side now lie in third position, 16 points behind Sundowns with three games in hand.

Barcelona romped to a 4-0 victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu, ending a three-year wait for joy against their bitter rivals. The Blaugrana put in the most dominant Clasico performance in recent history, quickly grabbing all four goals before the 55th minute and coasted through the last quarter of the match. While Coach Xavi Hernandez's men seem to be too far off their log leading counterparts in the race for La Liga, Sunday night's triumph at the country's capital certainly sent out a strong statement of intent going forward.