WATCH: 5 PSL Players who deserve big moves

Johannesburg - Every season there are players who perform well above the expectations of their clubs and who prove that they deserve moves to the more resourced clubs in South African football if not abroad. Here IOL sport looks at five such players from this season.

1. Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM) The 29-year-old is currently the leading South African goal scorer in the Premiership to date with 10 goals to his name. He is a big reason as to why Royal AM have surpassed expectations this season and have a chance of playing continental football next term. Letsoalo is one of the best South African finishers at the moment and he is now at the peak of his powers. He will not get any better from here on and so now is the right time for him to move to a big club and challenge for trophies.

2. Ashley Du Preez (Stellenbosch FC) At 24-years-old, Du Preez has been a surprise package for Stellenbosch FC this season and has helped his team to significantly improve this season as compared to last term when they battled relegation.

Stellies have been arguably the most improved side in South African top-flight football this season, and Du Preez is a big reason why they have done so well with his pace and composition proving problematic for opposition defences. Du Preez has unsurprisingly been included in the most recent Bafana Bafana squad and many would argue that this was a long-time coming. Stellies has provided him with a good platform to hone his talent, but he will ideally have to leave the club if he wants to establish himself as one of the best players in the country. 3. Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune United)

Sekhukhune United had a poor second half of the season but Nsabata was their one bright spark. The Zambian shot-stopper proved that he is capable of some excellent reflex saves and had it not been for him, his club may well have been fighting relegation this season. If all is fair, the 32-year-old should definitely be a contender for PSL Goalkeeper of the Season. Any club looking for a dependable figure between the sticks can certainly look to the Chingola-born keeper.

4. Tapelo Xoki (AmaZulu) Xoki is one of the best South African players currently that has not yet been capped by Bafana Bafana. The 27-year-old is solid defensively and when it comes to tracking back, while he is also an adept striker from dead ball situations, proving that he can find the back of the net.

In addition to this, Xoki also has leadership skills and has captained AmaZulu on several occasions. He needs a new environment if he is to achieve his true potential and gain Bafana Bafana selection. He is also now at the peak of his career. 5. Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City) The 23-year-old still has several flaws in his game but has proven that he is capable of flashes of brilliance, especially from set-pieces. Due to his age, he still has plenty of time to improve his game. While Mayo is unlikely to become a match winner right-away, he has the qualities required to reach the level and any club that is looking to mould a future attacking superstar can look to him.