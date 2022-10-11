WATCH: AmaZulu coach Romain Folz unveiled and given a Zulu name

The 32-year-old mentor joins Usuthu on the back of a relatively controversial stint at Marumo Gallants.

The French-Moroccan manager is looking to find a new lease of life at the Kwazulu-Natal based club and appears to be embracing the local culture and was awarded the name "Fohloza" (which translates to crush) in front of members of the media.

Folz will have the incredibly difficult task of lifting the spirits at Usuthu following a poor string of results that saw them lose four of their last five DStv premiership matches.

Although having taken part in six matches already this season with Gallants, Folz is a relatively unknown entity in South African football. Making his appointment at AmaZulu a fairly surprising one.