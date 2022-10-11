WATCH: AmaZulu coach Romain Folz unveiled and given a Zulu name

Durban - AmaZulu on Monday afternoon, unveiled the clubs newly appointed Head Coach Romain Folz who replaced the recently ousted Brandon Truter.
The 32-year-old mentor joins Usuthu on the back of a relatively controversial stint at Marumo Gallants.
The French-Moroccan manager is looking to find a new lease of life at the Kwazulu-Natal based club and appears to be embracing the local culture and was awarded the name "Fohloza" (which translates to crush) in front of members of the media.
Folz will have the incredibly difficult task of lifting the spirits at Usuthu following a poor string of results that saw them lose four of their last five DStv premiership matches.
Although having taken part in six matches already this season with Gallants, Folz is a relatively unknown entity in South African football. Making his appointment at AmaZulu a fairly surprising one.
AmaZulu’s appointment of Folz epitomizes a major problem that exists in SA football
AmaZulu appoint Romain Folz as new club coach
WATCH: Orlando Pirates extend winless, goalless streak to three matches
Possible candidates to take up vacant AmaZulu coaching slot after Brandon Truter sacking
AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter sacked after losing to new boys Richards Bay
AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter feeling the pressure as Usuthu are ‘depleted’
Romain Folz trying some Zulu dance😂. @iDiskiTimes pic.twitter.com/ajgQWLcz3P— robin-duke (@duke_robin) October 10, 2022
The experience of some of the most streetwise members of Usthutu are the likes of like 33 year-old-midfielder George Maluleka, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Gabadinho Mhango will have to come to the fore as he settles in and looks to turn around results in rapid fashion.
The club's management has remained confident of the club's potential to go head to head with the best on not only the domestic front but the also on the continental stage as well.
AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has once again reiterated the importance of ensuring that Usuthu staying within range of continental football, fourth place being the minimum requirement for coach Folz.
The Durban side will begin life under the leadership of Folz assisted by coach Ayanda Dlamini with a difficult test against Orlando Pirates on Friday evening.
@SmisoScribe