WATCH: Arthur Zwane hoping that Chiefs' victory over Gallants can inspire more wins

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane is hoping that his side’s 1-0 league win over Marumo Gallants on Tuesday night can give them the confidence boost that they need to take their game to the next level. The result ended a four-match losing streak for the Amakhosi.

Overall, Chiefs’ play in the game was far from impressive and laden with flaws. Had it not been for a second half moment of brilliance from Keagan Dolly, the game would have ended in a 0-0 stalemate which would have been a fair reflection of the game. “The first goal we scored at FNB Stadium this year was more of an ice-breaker. We needed to boost our confidence as things have not been going our way. The more we play, the more we will get better. There will be those elementary mistakes that are costly sometimes,” said Zwane. ALSO READ: Time for Kaizer Chiefs supremo Kaizer Motaung to look for help outside the family

Bruce Bvuma started the game in goal ahead of Daniel Akpeyi and Zwane was happy with the way that his side defended. There are currently rumours that the 35-year-old Akpeyi could be one of the players released by Chiefs soon as they get their rebuilding process underway. If this happens, Bvuma could be the man to get the status of Chiefs first-choice goalkeeper in the near future. “We kept a clean sheet which is a good thing. Playing against a team that is possession based, always waiting for that right moment to play a forward pass. We were very disciplined today. We were very compact from the first-half, I must give credit to the boys. We knew that at some point maybe we will catch them on one break attack and be able to catch them. It was not a game that was pleasing on the eye. We did not play the way that we wanted to play but we had to grind out the results,” said Zwane.

The win means that Chiefs are still alive in the race to finish second this season. Should they finish second, they will qualify for next season’s Caf Champions League. Zwane is now hoping to see his side win more often. “Going forward maybe we can collect maximum points. It’s a dog-eat-dog time of the season. Everyone wants to qualify for the top eight, secure a place in Caf competition and avoid relegation as well,” said Zwane.