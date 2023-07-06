Bafana Bafana head coach for the 2023 COSAFA Cup Morena Ramoreboli, has backed Molefi Ntseki to bring back the glory days at Kaizer Chiefs. Ntseki was surprisingly handed the head coach position at the Naturena-based club recently, an appointment that was met with mixed emotions by the club's supporters.

The unassuming mentor moves up from his previous post of Head of Development for the club and will now lead the technical team while assisted by both Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard. Ramoreboli, who is the current Botswana champion with Jwaneng Galaxy has thrown his weight behind Ntseki, urging all and sundry to allow him to lead the new Amakhosi charge.

"It's just unfortunate that we're living a life where not everyone sees what happens behind closed doors. Coach Molefe is one of those hardworking individuals and one of those knowledgeable individuals whom I believe if given a chance, we might see a different Kaizer Chiefs to the one we saw in the past year," said Ramoreboli. "I believe that if given a chance, he can try and instil a couple of things that might make Kaizer Chiefs look much more competitive, so I just pray he gets an opportunity to do what he needs to do to get Chiefs back to where they belong."

The Naturena-based outfit have seemingly scrapped their plan of last season which was to see Zwane lead a new model of the club’s ambitions in terms of playing style while developing the squad with a younger look. The immediate alterations of the club’s technical team are a result of the growing pressures of ending the club's eight-year trophy, an unprecedented record in the history of the Glamour Boys. The mention of names like Pitso Mosimane and Tunisian serial winner Nasreddine Nabi as potential announcements in the off-season had raised the hopes of Chiefs fans which meant Ntseki received a hostile reception upon his announcement.

However, Ramoreboli believes the former Bafana coach should not be doubted because he has the potential to construct a formidable side. “How can you judge Molefi and say he can’t coach Chiefs while he was coach of Bafana Bafana apart from saying he didn’t win anything with Bafana, but the same thing happened with Pitso and he came back and proved that he is the best coach,” he said. “He doesn’t leave things to chance, he'll always research and analyse but people will always have their opinions.”