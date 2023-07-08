WATCH: Bafana’s stand-in coach details how Kaizer Chiefs’ new signings will fit into Molefi Ntseki's plan

Durban — Bafana Bafana’s stand-in coach Morena Ramoreboli has detailed how he sees Kaizer Chiefs new signings fitting into the philosophy of Molefi Ntseki. Ntseki was recently lifted from Head Of Development to head coach of the Amakhosi ahead of the new season as the club seeks to forge a new path of fortunes.

The Naturena based club recently announced the arrivals of five new signings in Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Spiwe Given Msimango, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Edson Daniel Castillo Garcia, Pule Mmodi and Ranga Piniel Chivaviro. Ramoreboli, who harbours huge respect for the ex-Bafana coach and is also a long time friend of Ntseki has broken down how he sees the new arrivals at the club being utilised by the experienced mentor. “Coach Ntseki likes to play a high tempo game, high-intensity football and obviously looking at the signings the club has made now, I think Given Msimango will give him that option of starting from the back and being able to play those diagonal and vertical passes,” he explained

He further added: “ You talk about Pule Mmodi and (Mduduzi ) Mdantsane, those are the players I think will add value to Kaizer Chiefs because if you look at the intensity those players have played with at their different clubs, you can tell that it will give coach Molefi a chance to play the kind of game he wants.” Ramoreboli and Ntseki’s companionship dates back more than a decade as the pair worked together in the colours of African Warriors in the 2008/2009 season in the third tier of South African football. The Jwaneng Galaxy Head Coach also made an audacious comparison of styles between Ntseki and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, highlighting the progressive and futuristic imagination of the new man at the helm at Chiefs.

“He used to do crazy things at African Warriors and sometimes when we see Pep Guardiola doing these things and coach Molefi was doing these things way back in 2007,” he revealed. He further explained: “ Pep Guardiola is doing the overlords with center-backs and the fullbacks and playing with two strikers but the other one playing from outside to inside and now they have Ranga, who they can use while getting something from the likes of (Ashley) Du Preez.” Ntseki will have to battle huge doubts and adversity as he looks to better the Glamour Boys’ fifth place last season while looking to end the club's eight-year wait for a trophy.