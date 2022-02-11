WATCH: Baroka super sub Thami Masiya leaves Stellenbosch FC punch-drunk in Winelands

Durban - Super Sub Thami Masiya came off the bench to score as Baroka FC engineered an old fashioned smash and grab to claim a 1-0 victory against Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup at the Danie Craven Stadium. Masiya capitalised on an Athenkosi Mcaba error and scored with his first touch in the 72nd minute.

After being on field for barely a minute, the winger pounced on a bad pass from Mcaba on the edge of the box, and, after taking a moment to compose himself, curled his shot past a flying Sage Stephens to give Baroka the advantage. Two sides at opposite ends of the league standings collided under different conditions, as the proposition of a place in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup gave both sides an opportunity to breathe life into their campaign. Evidence Makgopa led the line for Bakgakga with Denwin Farmer providing stability in the heart of the Baroka defence.

While Stellies fielded a full-strength team with red-hot Ashley du Preez and Junior Mendieta looking to provide the edge in the attacking areas. The first real chance of the game fell to the feet of Mendieta within 10 minutes in the six-yard box . Du Preez threaded a delightful cross towards the Argentina international, but with pressure from the Baroka defence he scuffed his effort towards a grateful Elvis Chipezeze in the visitors’ goal. Coaches of both teams would’ve been frustrated with a scrappy opening half, with chances few and far between, as both sets of players resorting to long range efforts.

Baroka came out of the blocks first in the second half as they controlled most of the possession and looked to pile on the pressure on Stellies’ goal. Baroka have knocked Stellenbosch out of the #NedbankCup



Thami Masiya scored the only goal of the match, less than 10 seconds after coming on as a substitute in the second half 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PhclpQYMPb — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 11, 2022

Stellies debutant, Juan Carlos Ortiz came close to announcing his arrival in the 66th minute. The Venezuelan forward played a neat one-two with David van Rooyen before making his way into the penalty area. With pressure coming from all sides, he sidefooted his shot over the bar with Chipezeze beaten. After going a goal down, Stellies coach, Steve Barker rang the changes in the 74th minute with Stanley Digmba, Waseem Isaacs and Robyn Johannes coming on to try and claw a way back in the contest.