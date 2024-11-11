WATCH: Benedict Vilakazi urges Orlando Pirates to sign Neo Maema for CAF Champions League push

Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi believes that Orlando Pirates need a player like Mamelodi Sundowns’ attacking midfielder Neo Maema. Maema, despite showing his quality on the field whenever called upon, has not been able to cement his place in the Sundowns’ starting line-up .

The midfielder has made only seven appearances for the Brazilians this season as coach Manqoba Mngqithi continues with his squad rotation policy. Nevertheless, in one of his few appearances, his quality was again on full display. He scored a superb goal, helping his side claim a 2-0 win over Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout Cup semi final on Sunday. Neo Maema wraps it up in Bloem 👏![CDATA[]]>👏



Sundowns will play Magesi in the #CarlingKnockout final on the 23rd of November 📅 pic.twitter.com/vfDXwqguN8

— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 10, 2024 Speaking to iDiskiTV, Vilakazi, who is among the few players to have played for both Orlando Pirates and Sundowns, said that Maema could take the Soweto giants to the next level. “I love this boy and when I look at the black and whites colours, I could see him playing with (Patrick) Maswanganyi, attacking just in-front of the defensive midfielder.

“I think that the football that Pirates is playing, they need a player like him, so that they can balance the side, because if on the middle right, you’ve got Tito and on the middle left, you’ve got Maema,” Vilakazi said. Vilakazi added that if Maema were to join the Soweto giants they could reach the finals of the CAF Champions League. “And then obviously on the left wing, you’re going to have the King of the 2000s [Relebohile Mofokeng], and on the right wing the Minister of the 2000s [Mohau Nkota].

“When you have those guys the team could go to the finals of the CAF Champions League,” Vilakazi added. Pirates currently sit atop of the league standings with 18 points having won all seven of their matches and are hoping to end their 12-year league title drought. @Nozulelasays