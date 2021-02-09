WATCH: Bloem Celtic down SuperSport United following disastrous call

DURBAN – The calls for VAR to be introduced to the DStv Premiership will only get louder after Bloemfontein Celtic were awarded their winning goal through help from disastrous officiating at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Phunya Sele Sele won the game 2-1 to move into 9th place on the league table, while SuperSport United remained second.

Both Harris Tchilimbou and scorer Sera Motebang were offside in the build-up to Siwelele’s second goal in the 79th minute which turned out to be the winner.

Earlier in the game, debutant Reagen Van Der Ross gave Celtic the lead straight after half-time after being setup by Victor Letsoalo who had rounded SuperSport keeper Ronwen Williams.

Van Der Ross showed impressive movement and composition in his first league outing at the highest level, though he can work on his shooting as he missed two good opportunities in the first half.