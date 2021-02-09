WATCH: Bloem Celtic down SuperSport United following disastrous call
DURBAN – The calls for VAR to be introduced to the DStv Premiership will only get louder after Bloemfontein Celtic were awarded their winning goal through help from disastrous officiating at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.
Phunya Sele Sele won the game 2-1 to move into 9th place on the league table, while SuperSport United remained second.
Both Harris Tchilimbou and scorer Sera Motebang were offside in the build-up to Siwelele’s second goal in the 79th minute which turned out to be the winner.
Earlier in the game, debutant Reagen Van Der Ross gave Celtic the lead straight after half-time after being setup by Victor Letsoalo who had rounded SuperSport keeper Ronwen Williams.
Van Der Ross showed impressive movement and composition in his first league outing at the highest level, though he can work on his shooting as he missed two good opportunities in the first half.
United equalised in the 57th minute following a world-class strike from the in-form Lucky Mohomi which came from outside the box.
Striker Bradley Grobler nearly put Matsantsantsa ahead two minutes later as he had Celtic keeper Sipho Chaine beaten before Mzwanele Mahashe produced a goal line clearance.
Both sides had their fair share of opportunities in the game though both goalkeepers Williams and Chaine produced good saves on each side of the park to ensure that their teams remained in the game throughout.
