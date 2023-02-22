Johannesburg - According to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila chairperson Lawrence Mulaudzi, pride of the Free State province, Bloemfontein Celtic are set for a remarkable return to the professional ranks of South African football. Tshakhuma had set fire to wild speculation when the club’s management opted to move the club to the City of Roses and change their original blue strip to a green and white kit reminiscent of that of Siwele.

The Motsepe Foundation Championship team confirmed last week that they would play their home games at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium after their recent relocation from Limpopo. Celtic's top-flight status was bought by Royal AM in the August 2021, while TTM facilitated that deal with their acquisition of Thwihli Thwahla’s status in the NFD.

However, Mulaudzi has confirmed while speaking to the Free State Online Channel that the club's board of directors intend to revive the fallen giant of SA football and engage some of the most passionate fans in the country.

Mulaudzi also revealed that they are currently in negotiations with the owners of the Bloemfontein Celtic brand and are willing to pay any remuneration to acquire the name if they feel the love of supporters. "The name change is something we're considering and we're in the process of negotiating that but, unfortunately, the people that trademarked the name want us to pay R5 million for it," Mulaudzi said.

“But we are willing (to buy the name) if the community of Bloemfontein is supporting us so that we resuscitate the indigenous way of doing things in this region. “TTM is something that belongs to Limpopo and since we're in another province, we need to do what the Romans do.” @ScribeSmiso