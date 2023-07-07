WATCH: Boyhood Kaizer Chiefs fan Thabo Cele opens the door to possible PSL return

Bafana Bafana midfielder Thabo Cele has opened the door to a possible Premier Soccer League return sooner than expected. The 26-year-old Kwamashu-born man currently plies his trade for Radomiak Radom in the Polish top flight and has established himself as one of the key players at the club.

However, The KZN Academy graduate, a staunch Kaizer Chiefs supporter growing up has not ruled out the possibility of an imminent return to South African shores even though he still has a year left on his current deal with his current club. When quizzed by IOL Sport about his allegiance at domestic level, Cele pointed towards Amakhosi while also revealing that he is open-minded about any possibility amid numerous links to the Soweto giants and other DStv premiership sides.

Story to follow. pic.twitter.com/7vhV69xDJW — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) July 7, 2023 “It's something that I know about (the interest from SA teams) and it's something that's always possible during the transfer window and I'm not gonna lie, it is stuff that you consider,” he told IOL Sport. “Honestly, my family are Kaizer Chiefs supporters and I also grew up as a Kaizer Chiefs supporter so it's a natural thing for me to support the club,”

‘The Mayor’ as he is affectionately known to his admirers, earned himself a move to Europe in Portugal specifically as a 19-year-old, turning out for the likes of Benfica at one point. Cele now has his sights set on progressing in Europe, with hopes of possibly attracting interest from one of the top five leagues in the world.

Story to follow. pic.twitter.com/qwsEoMZWyP — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) July 7, 2023 “Obviously as a young boy from South Africa, you think about playing in the big league because we don't see the Polish league so that's always been my intention since I was a kid,” he explained. He further added: “I had to take that route of going to the third division and then second and then top flight in both Portugal and Poland, and now I want to make that next step and that’s what I’m still gunning for.”

The midfield dynamo is currently hard at work on national team duty at the COSAFA Cup in Durban, and has already announced his arrival with a Man of the Match performance on debut in their opening match against Namibia. Cele has made it no secret that he wants to use the chance given to him at the regional tournament to add his name as possibly one of the players that will depart for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January. “It’s not only me (that wants to go to AFCON) but also everyone on this team, we all have the same ambition but obviously we’re focused on what’s happening now and hopefully the men that pick the team will make decisions that we have to respect,” he concluded.