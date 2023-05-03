WATCH: Brandon Truter tips Rhulani Mokwena to win Coach of the Season

Johannesburg - Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has revealed his frontrunner for the coveted Coach of the Season award. The 2022/23 DStv Premiership is a few weeks away from reaching its conclusion as teams scramble for points at both ends of the table, while others look to save their seasons by claiming the Nedbank Cup title.

One of those looking to take home the Ke Yona competition is Truter, now in the colours of Babina Noko. The experienced mentor has also guided AmaZulu to an MTN8 semi-final spot earlier this season. However, for all his good work this season, the Cape Town-born mentor has tipped Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena as the deserving recipient of the Coach of the Season award.

"I think the coach of the season should be Rhulani for what they have achieved – Champions League and also in the league as well, winning with such big margins. His team is playing fantastic football as well," he said. Mokwena is no stranger to this honour after he, alongside Manqoba Mngqithi, walked away with it last season.

This campaign started off rocky for Mokwena and the Chloorkop-based club, as they lost a league match to TS Galaxy early in the season and were also bundled out of the MTN8 by eventual winners Orlando Pirates. Those incidents resulted in the board of the club dismantling the co-coaching structure for a more conventional hierarchy-based set-up that saw Mokwena ascend to the top. Since then, the Brazilians have gone on a rampage, losing one match in all competitions under the guidance of Mokwena and in the process securing a sixth consecutive league title with seven games to spare while also booking a spot in the semi-finals of the CAF Champions league.