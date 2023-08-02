by Zaahier Adams Potential suitors will have to splash out close to R40 million if they are to lure Khanyisa Mayo away from Cape Town City, says owner John Comitis.

Mayo has had a target on his back since sharing the PSL top goalscorer’s award last season with Mamelodi Sundowns ace marksman Peter Shalulile after scoring 12 goal. Comitis has previously stressed his intention to hold on to the son of former Kaizer Chiefs player Patrick Mayo, despite plenty of interest from the Soweto giants, Sundowns and clubs abroad. Mayo also showed his commitment to the Citizens at the end of last season by signing a three-year contract extension that effectively keeps the 24-year-old in Cape Town for a further five years.

“We want to keep him,” Comitis said. “Mayo’s value is in excess of $2 million, in my opinion, and we’re not going to compromise. And, also, he also deserves to go to a big club. “So, we want to be patient. He himself understands that he possibly needs one more season with us. “If Mayo gets 15 goals this season, it is going to be the hardest thing to keep him in this country. We’ve had a lot of interest from Qatar, we had a lot of interest from Saudi Arabia.

“I think he deserves to go to Europe. He has that ability. And he’s got the mentality for it. “But I do think that he has a job to do with us here. And I think with his goals, we can certainly turn that into silverware.” City will certainly be pleased they have managed to hold on to their target man, as well as influential midfielder Brice Ambina. The Cameroon Under-23 international has solidified City’s midfield and was central to Eric Tinkler’s team finishing fourth in the Premiership last season.

Comitis revealed that Ambina was also heavily courted during the close season, but his potential transfer fell away at the last minute. “We had another club from Latvia with an offer for Ambina. It was a very lucrative offer and things did not work out,” Comitis said. “We were relieved that things didn’t work out. We are very happy to keep him. Ambina is arguably the best No 6 in the club’s history as an anchor midfielder.”