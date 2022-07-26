WATCH: Cape Town City sign American youth international Jordan Bender

Cape Town - Cape Town City have once again shown they are not afraid to scour the globe for attacking talent with the purchase of American midfielder Jordan Bender.
The 21-year-old, who is a former United States u/20 international, signed from Orlando City, where he played with former Portuguese international and Manchester United left-winger Nani.
“Playing for Orlando City in the professional environment, it was hard over there because I was competing in my first rookie season with Nani for a spot on the left-wing. Pato was also there, but it was good to learn from those players in terms of their professionalism, their skill level to get to the top,” Bender told Cape Town City media.
Bender sees the move to the tip of Africa, where he will be part of City’s maiden Caf Champions League campaign, as an opportunity to showcase his talent and prove his worth.
“A lot of young players get super discouraged when they don’t get the success early that other young players are getting. A lot of people quit too soon because they see how difficult it really is. You have to keep plugging away at it, and see what happens. I believe here at Cape Town City is the perfect opportunity to prove myself as a player,” he said.
City coach Eric Tinkler is slowly beefing up his squad that will be spread thinly over four competitions this season. He’s also added veteran Marc van Heerden from neighbours Stellenbosch FC to create some depth in defence.
The Cityzens, who finished second in the Dstv Premiership last season and runners-up in the MTN8 competition, kickstart the new season with a mouth-watering opener against champions Mamelodi Sundowns at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Friday, August 5.