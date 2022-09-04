WATCH: Cape Town City topple TS Galaxy

Cape Town - Cape Town City registered their first back-to-back wins of the DStv Premiership season, as they narrowly beat TS Galaxy 1-0 at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday night. Khanyisa Mayo's 15th-minute goal settled the encounter as Eric Tinkler's side continued their resurgence following a poor start to the campaign.

The Citizens moved up to seventh in the standings on eight points, five behind leaders Royal AM and one adrift of the sixth-placed Rockets, who saw their undefeated streak come to an end. Both teams were defending unbeaten runs, with Galaxy having not lost since the campaign began while City looked to build on their 2-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs last time out following successive draws against Maritzburg United and Stellenbosch.

The visitors created the better chances in the first half, although it wasn't an action-packed affair in Mbombela to start with. Wayde Lekay had the first sighter on 10 minutes when he lined up a shot from range that sailed wide of the right post, before Mlungisi Mbunjana cleared the crossbar from a direct free-kick at the other end two minutes later.

The Citizens would hit the front on the quarter-hour mark, however, as Darwin Gonzalez delivered a low cross into the danger area for Mayo to slot home his third league goal of the season. They threatened again five minutes later through Taahir Goedeman, who fired straight at Melusi Buthelezi from outside the box after being teed up by Brice Ambina. Goedeman was less accurate with his next attempt on 25 minutes as he blazed over from inside the box, while the final chance of the half came the way of the hosts from another free-kick, which Mbunjana also sent over the target on 37 minutes.

The Rockets offered much more of a threat in the second half and came out of the blocks flying after the restart, with Matlala Makgalwa trying his luck from distance in the opening minute, but lacking the direction to trouble Darren Keet. Halftime substitute Aphelele Teto came closer just past the hour mark when he forced Keet into a save with a strike from outside the box, and the midfielder was presented with another opportunity from a free-kick in the 68th minute which he failed to keep down. The Mother City outfit had the ball in the back of the net again in the 70th minute as Mayo flicked the ball over the line from close range, but the referee disallowed the goal to give Galaxy hope of salvaging something from the contest in the final 20 minutes.

