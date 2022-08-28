WATCH: Chaos in Stellenbosch as thousands of ticketless Kaizer Chiefs fans pitch up for MTN8 clash

Stellenbosch — The much-anticipated MTN8 quarter-final between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC descended into chaos at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Thousands of Kaizer Chiefs fans descended on the winelands town without match tickets even though the 17 000 capacity stadium was sold out.
The Amakhosi faithful demanded entry to the stadium though with the authorities having to open the gates to avoid a stampede.
Windows at the turnstile entrances were broken with kick-off initially delayed by 15 minutes and later by 30 minutes. The match eventually begun at 3:30pm after originally being scheduled for a 3pm start.
The Chiefs fans were seen climbing over the fencing inside the stadium in attempt to get to seats.
Furthermore, the match was halted in the second half after former Stellenbosch FC star Ashley du Preez scored the equalizer sending the Amakhosi fans into a state of delirium.
Chaos, though, transcended behind the recalled Ithumeleng Khune's goal with fans streaming on to the pitch in celebration.
The South African Police Services were called up to get the spectators back to the stands before Chiefs Sporting Director Bobby Motaung went across to calm down the spectators.
IOL Sport