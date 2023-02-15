Johannesburg - Polokwane City will take a while to recover from this defeat that should never have been. Such was this match that it should be their name and not that of the Chilli Boys that gies into the bowl foe the Nedbank Cup round of 16 draw.

But they fluffed a sitter that even heir chairman would probably have converted in a suit. They made things worse with some pathetic penalty kicking when their goalkeeper had put them back into the contest via a good save. The home side got off to a flying start courtesy of a strike by Francis Baloyi after Chippa cheaply gave the ball away just inside their own half. ALSO READ: Sibusiso Vilakazi find himself in the middle of Pitso Mosimane, Sead Ramovic’s war of words

Baloyi latched on to the loose ball and made a run somewhat unchallenged to slot home. Inspired by the early goal, City dictated terms and should have gone 2-0 via a free kick from just outside the box but they sent it way over. Chippa are through to the next round of the #NedbankCup with a 4-2 win over Polokwane via a penalty shootout 🎯 pic.twitter.com/52hWOPDCzl — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 14, 2023 They were made to pay dearly for that miss when Chippa restored parity on 12 minutes. Like City's opener, this too was a gift from the opposition as the hosts goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga inconceivably allowed Thabiso Lebitso to slot home underneath him from an awkward angle.

ALSO READ: Mandla Ncikazi to take charge of Orlando Pirates in Soweto derby during Jose Riveiro’s suspension The Chippa winger had run unchallenged on the right side of the field but his attack had appeared innocuous until he got into the box. How City did not go back ahead on the half-hour mark is sure to remain a mystery that the Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit will be asking themselves for ages to come.

