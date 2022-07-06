WATCH: Could this be Steve Komphela’s real job at Sundowns?

In a recent video uploaded by Sundowns on social media, Komphela was seen drumming away. The 55-year-old is evidently a talented percussionist. Could this perhaps have been his role at Sundowns all along?

Durban — Since Steve Komphela joined Mamelodi Sundowns as a co-coach alongside Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi in October 2020, many have been curious as to what the role of the so-called “senior coach” in the Sundowns hierarchy is.

Sundowns dominated their way to yet another league title last season with Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena being named as coach of the season.

Some have suggested that Komphela should now move away from Masandawana if he is to achieve recognition on his own.

The former Kaizer Chiefs mentor was linked with a potential move to AmaZulu but the Durban based club eventually opted to hand Brandon Truter their coaching job on a permanent basis following a strong finish to last season under the former Swallows boss who was in charge on an interim basis at the time.