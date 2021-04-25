WATCH: CT City pay tribute to Cape Town’s ’real heroes’ the fire-fighters

Cape Town City truly showed they are the team of Mother City during their 3-0 victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Saturday.

Cape Town had been in crisis-mode this past week with fire-fighters putting their lives at risk to control the raging flames on Table Mountain. The extent of the damage was so severe it stretched all the way to the University of Cape Town library, pushing the fire department's resources to the limit.

The Citizens, therefore, paid tribute to the firefighters with a unique celebration after Fagrie Lakay slotted home a penalty for the team's second goal.

Lakay ran over to the side of the field to pick up a helmet and bottle of water and turned towards his teammates to spray them.

City's official Twitter account later posted the video, stating the "Players dedicated this victory to all the firefighters protecting our City. Salute to the real heroes" with an emoji of a fire truck and red heart.

Meanwhile, City coach Jan Olde Riekerink was satisfied that his team could regain their composure after the early disappointment of a early missed penalty.

"It was very obvious that TTM came for the one point, so it is always difficult to get the first goal, but we we get stronger and stronger in the first half. We get a penalty and we miss it and it was also a red card," Olde Riekerink said.

"That, of course, affected the tension in our team because of the disappointment of missing the penalty because you work hard to create such a big opportunity.

"I tried to solve it halftime to put in a little more offensive midfielders, but in the process they create two half chances. But once we got back into the stable position where we can play, I think we were very good. I think last 20 minutes we showed we could play the way we can. It's the third win in a row and next game is AmaZulu at home."

The AmaZulu clash with the first time former City boss Benni McCarthy returns to Cape Town with his new team since parting ways with the Citizens midway through last season.