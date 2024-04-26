WATCH: Debate rages on over the lack of white players in South African football

Why are we not producing more white footballers in South Africa? pic.twitter.com/nxAvBZYjzX — ⬣ Michael Morton ⬣ (@MMORTON6) April 26, 2024 Speaking on the issue on his account on X, formerly Twitter, Morton attributed the lack of white footballers in South Africa to young players choosing rugby, cricket and other sports once they reach high school. “I think I may be qualified to enter this conversation,” Morton said in a video posted on X.

“I don’t think the problem is as guys get to 18 or 19 years old. Those players, once they’ve reached that point, they’re going to the next level. “It’s moreso at 13 and 14 where they make the jump to high school. The old traditional ”Model C“ white schools don’t take football very seriously, and I think we lose a lot of very talented footballers in that jump where they have to chose between cricket, rugby and a whole bunch of other sports and football is not really taken that seriously.” Morton added: “Community run clubs are also struggling financially and the level is not that great. I think we are losing a lot of talented footballers in that period.

“That’s my personal experience. I’ve played with a lot of talented guys that when they jumped to high school, didn’t carry on playing football. On Thursday, former player and television pundit Booth, addressing the issue of the lack of white footballers in South Africa, said: “It’s middle class and upper class kids who perhaps are finding training a little bit difficult, or they have to go to areas where they feel unsafe, or the referee does not turn up, or the league is badly organised. And then the middle class and upper class say ‘Mom, dad, I am going to focus on my studies or I am going to sit at home and play X-Box’,” Booth added.