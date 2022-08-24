WATCH: Defeat to Cape Town City is not a train smash, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane believes the 2-0 defeat to Cape Town City on Tuesday evening “is not a train smash”. Chiefs have won both their home matches, but lost all three games on the road thus far to leave them in 10th place on the Dstv Premiership table.

The Amakhosi tactician bemoaned the impact of a couple of injuries and the suspension of influential midfielder Yusuf Maart, who was red-carded in the win over TS Galaxy the past weekend, as a disruption to a squad that is still finding its feet in playing together. “We have a team of youngsters, a team of a few senior players that we want to gel. Our backline, we’re trying to get the combinations right,” Zwane told the media at DHL Stadium. “Our first game at home against Maritzburg gave us hope, but unfortunately we lost two players prior to the Sundowns game. And then before we came to this game, we lost Yusuf.

“We need to get the chemistry right because when you try to fix one thing, then you find another problem elsewhere, and you have to bring in a new player. But it’s not a train smash, we have enough time to get it right.” The former Chiefs winger admitted though that he would like to see more composure shown on the ball from his players, because they are simply giving away the ball too easily to the opposition at the moment. “We don’t move enough to break the lines. We’re too hasty. That’s how we lose possession. We’re actually not under pressure, but because we’re rushing, we’re giving it away,” said Zwane.

“If we can be a bit more calm, and wait for those moments, I think we will get better. But those are things we can work on as coaches.” Chiefs travelled home to Johannesburg on Wednesday where they will prepare at Naturena before returning to Cape Town on Sunday for their MTN8 quarter-final clash against Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium. @ZaahierAdams