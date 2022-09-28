WATCH: Dillan Solomons seeking redemption for Kaizer Chiefs after penalty miss

Johannesburg - Dillan Solomons prides himself on taking penalties and putting them away. So much so that he wants to help Kaizer Chiefs after his recent miss from 12 yards. After being one of the designated penalty takers at Swallows last season, Solomons took that responsibility with him to Amakhosi this campaign.

He converted his first spot-kick at his new club. A goal that was worth all three points as they beat Richards Bay 1-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last month. But Solomons was unable to repeat his heroics as he missed his spot-kick against AmaZulu in the league earlier this month as the match finished in a 0-0 draw. Solomons is not sulking around and feeling sorry for himself, though. Instead, he’s quickly dusted himself off and wants to make up for lost time at Chiefs.

“It’s something that I take pride in. Last season, I was the penalty taker at Swallows. And missing one is not good for me. I don’t like that,” he said. “But you have to take these things in football. It was disappointing for me with the way I missed. I could have at least forced the keeper to make a save. “The games are coming thick and fast. There’s no time to even think about that. It’s about picking myself up and trying to do well for the team as well.”

Solomons could get a chance to rectify his mistake against Usuthu, given that the two teams will meet in the MTN8 semi-finals, over two legs. The first leg is at FNB Stadium on Sunday, before the two sides meet in the return leg on October 23 in Durban. But Solomons says it’s important that they prove their prowess in the first leg at home, before visiting Usuthu at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“I don’t think we have to change our identity. We want to play the same way at all times although the dynamics will change because it’s a cup game,” he said. “We know that we have to go out there and win. We are playing the first game at home and can’t let anyone come with anything when we are home.” @Mihlalibaleka

