WATCH: ‘Drunk’ police member arrested after dancing on Orlando Stadium pitch before MTN8 semi-final

Durban - A member of the South African Police Service was arrested prior to Saturday’s titanic MTN8 semi-final clash between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium after invading the pitch while allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The member, who had reportedly been off-duty at the time, was seen in his service apparel on the pitch and dancing in front of thousands of spectators who had gathered before the start of the match.

Social activist Yusuf Abramjee, who tweets about various crimes around South Africa, said on Twitter the member allegedly reported for duty under the influence of alcohol before being sent him. But he then made his way to the Orlando Stadium in Soweto to attend the MTN8 first leg semi-final between Sundowns and Pirates, which ended in a goalless draw. This @SAPoliceService constable invaded the pitch to entertain the crowd. It is alleged that he reported for duty under the influence and was told to go home. Instead, he made his way to the Orlando Stadium in Soweto… pic.twitter.com/K4QO6TslQx — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 2, 2022

The police member was soon hauled off by the stadium's security personnel after his little performance. The Orlando Stadium crowd booed the security officials as they escorted the member off the field. According to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) he was then taken into custody by members of the SAPS who were on duty on the day. "Yes we can confirm that an individual was indeed escorted off the pitch by our security personnel, however he was quickly handed over to members of the SAPS who were present and was detained at the Orlando Police Station. Therefore the matter is now in the hands of the police," the a PSL spokesperson told IOL Sport.