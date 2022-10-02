Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, October 2, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: ‘Drunk’ police member arrested after dancing on Orlando Stadium pitch before MTN8 semi-final

View of Orlando Stadium during the 2022 MTN8 semi-final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

View of Orlando Stadium during the 2022 MTN8 semi-final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

Durban - A member of the South African Police Service was arrested prior to Saturday’s titanic MTN8 semi-final clash between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium after invading the pitch while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The member, who had reportedly been off-duty at the time, was seen in his service apparel on the pitch and dancing in front of thousands of spectators who had gathered before the start of the match.

Story continues below Advertisement

Social activist Yusuf Abramjee, who tweets about various crimes around South Africa, said on Twitter the member allegedly reported for duty under the influence of alcohol before being sent him. But he then made his way to the Orlando Stadium in Soweto to attend the MTN8 first leg semi-final between Sundowns and Pirates, which ended in a goalless draw.

More on this

The police member was soon hauled off by the stadium's security personnel after his little performance. The Orlando Stadium crowd booed the security officials as they escorted the member off the field.

According to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) he was then taken into custody by members of the SAPS who were on duty on the day.

"Yes we can confirm that an individual was indeed escorted off the pitch by our security personnel, however he was quickly handed over to members of the SAPS who were present and was detained at the Orlando Police Station. Therefore the matter is now in the hands of the police," the a PSL spokesperson told IOL Sport.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Johannesburg PSLMTN8Orlando PiratesMamelodi SundownsCrime and courtsSoccer

Share