WATCH: Emotional Pitso Mosimane feels bad for Rulani Mokwena after Sundowns axing

Pitso Mosimane is less than pleased that Mamelodi Sundowns fired their coach Rulani Mokwena, ahead of the new season. Sundowns won their seventh DStv Premiership title in a row in May, and as the new season nears it came as a shock that Mokwena was given the axe.

Mosimane coached Sundowns from 2012 to 2020 and in that time led the team to five league titles, two Nedbank Cups, one Telkom knockout trophy, one Caf Champions League title and one Caf Super Cup title. Having worked with Mokwena at Sundowns from 2014 to 2017, Mosimane had a close relationship with the young manager.

📹 #SABCSport's @Velile_Mnyandu #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/7vEGrp8Ndc — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) July 8, 2024 'You can feel my emotion' "Now, the sad part is [he was] let go at Sundowns. I'm not happy, you can feel my emotion," Mosimane said in an interview with SABC.

“I’m not pretending, I just feel bad for him. Sundowns is a big club, Sundowns will sort themselves out. Sundowns is not about Pitso, Sundowns is not about Rulani. “Coaches come and go; I get emotional with this thing of Rulani. Why, because I know Rulani well. “You have been there on my journey with Rulani, I was so humbled and appreciated that. The little bit of contribution that I put when I came to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mokwena came through the coaching ranks at a relatively young age, and now at 37 his prospects are high after his success at Sundowns. Having first rejoined Sundowns in 2020 and sharing the coaching duties with Manqoba Mngqithi, Mokwena was promoted to head coach in October 2022. In fact, Mosimane explained how he had a hand in bringing in the two coaches.