WATCH: Eric Tinkler returns home to Cape Town City

CAPE TOWN - Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Eric Tinkler has returned to the helm of Cape Town City.

Tinkler has replaced Jan Olde Riekerink after the Dutchman parted ways with City last week.

The 50-year-old was City's first coach when chairman John Comitis bought the status of Mpumalanga Black Aces and then renamed and relocated the club to Cape Town.

In that opening 2016/17 season he won the Telkom Knockout and led the Citizens to a third-place league finish.

"This has always been one of my favourite stadiums, I was part of the beginnings of the club, it's first season and it ended up being a fantastic season," Tinkler said on City's official Twitter page.

"That will always stay in memory for a very long time. Now obviously the task has to be greater, I'm Eric Tinkler and I'm City FC."

Tinkler takes over from assistant coach Diego Peral who was in charge of the last two matches.