WATCH: Five Players desperate to impress in the Soweto Derby

Durban - The epic battles of the past between these two sides have always provided the perfect stage for any player desperate to engrave their name in Soweto's finest folklore. Who could ever forget Shaun Bartlett's injury time equaliser at the Old FNB Stadium for Kaizer Chiefs in 2006 or Benni McCarthy's finishing masterclass in an Orlando Pirates 3-2 victory in 2012.

With both Soweto giants seemingly going through a phase of rebuilding, this match is begging for a hero and one could emerge from one of most unlikely names on the team sheet in this 176th Soweto Derby. IOL Sports' Smiso Msomi takes a look at five players desperate to impress in the upcoming Soweto Derby : Olisah Ndah

The towering Nigerian defender has adjusted incredibly well to the South African, quickly emerging as of the best defenders in the league. His calmness,positional sense and reading of the game has earned him a regular place in the Pirates backline. However his first Soweto Derby was one he wishes be could put behind him quickly, conceding a reckless 90th minute penalty that proved the difference between the two sides the last time they met. An opportunity to right a wrong is on the table this Saturday. Goodman Mosele

22- yearold Mosele has fast tracked his legacy at Pirates, although an injury interrupted season have hampered his chances for regular game,he has been involved in all leagues games in which he has been available. The Stilfontein-born midfielder has earned his coach's respect and has been the go to man in midfield for majority of the season. An opportunity to influence the biggest game of the year beckons for the youngster. Njabulo Ngcobo

The current Defender of the Season is probably not having the first season he had imagined at the Amakhosi. He featured in an unfamiliar midfield position for the better part of the first round and later a regular face on the Chiefs bench. Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has challenged Ngcobo to prove he deserves a place in the Chiefs defence and if given the chance to, he would want to do it in this encounter. Nkosingiphile 'Mshini' Ngcobo

Mshini has found himself in a tricky position this season. Change of management seemingly the only link to his involvement being limited this season. The midfielder made 25 appearances last season, including a a starting berth in the CAF Champions league final. He has forced his way into the Chiefs team in recent weeks and will hope his fine form continues against their arch rivals.

Kwameh Peprah The Ghanaian international seems to have hardest hit with the month long mid season break. Having finished 2021 with four goals in two games, his current return of just one in four matches this year is a slight drop-off.