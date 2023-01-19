WATCH: Five times Mamelodi Sundowns embarrassed Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will battle in a titanic clash between two of the most successful clubs in the country on Saturday.
IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi takes a look at five occasions where Mamelodi Sundowns have embarrassed Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
The demolition that broke the television (Mamelodi Sundowns 6, Orlando Pirates 0)
On February 11, 2017, Sundowns handed Orlando Pirates a hiding at Loftus Versfeld.
This was the biggest win in the history of the two teams’ clashes and saw Pirates fans raid the pitch mid-match and damage broadcasting equipment.
The scoreline was evidence of the dominance that Downs had over their rivals as the home side enjoyed their biggest win in the league.
MTN8 mauling at Loftus Versfeld (Mamelodi Sundowns 4, Kaizer Chiefs 1)
In the quarter-finals of the 2012 MTN8 tournament, Sundowns proved too much for Kaizer Chiefs, embarrassing Amakhosi at Loftus Versfeld
Goals from Thamsanqa Sangweni, Tebogo Langerman, Lebohang Mokoena and Edward Manqele ensured a mauling for Sundowns and a place in the semi-finals of the competition.
A Brazilian humbling in Johannesburg (Mamelodi Sundowns 4, Orlando Pirates 1)
Sundowns surprised many when they inflicted a 4-1 on Orlando Pirates at Johannesburg Stadium.
It was a tightly-contested match up that saw a second-half brace from Surprise Moriri decide the match. The victory was a result of Sundowns’ clinical finishing and their ability to exploit the weaknesses of their opponents.
Zwane’s first whipping (Mamelodi Sundowns 4, Kaizer Chiefs 0)
The millions of Amakhosi supporters countrywide will not need reminding of their most recent encounter with the defending DStv Premiership champions as the Brazilians handed coach Arthur Zwane his first heavy defeat.
Sundowns pounced on numerous defensive blunders by a raw Chiefs defence and put them to the sword through Gaston Sirino, Peter Shalulile and new signing Abubeker Nassir, who announced his arrival on the South African stage.
Sundowns dump out Pirates in the Nedbank Cup (Mamelodi Sundowns 4, Orlando Pirates 1)
A dominant performance from Sundowns saw them claim a comfortable 4-1 victory over Orlando Pirates in this Nedbank Cup encounter in 2021.
Goals from Shalulile, Themba Zwane, Lesedi Kapinga and Hlompho Kekana saw the Brazilians dump the Buccaneers out at the quarter-final stage.
